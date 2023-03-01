Wrightsville's mayoral tiff continues amid struggles over phone, codes enforcement

More than a year since Tayne Slenker became mayor of Wrightsville, she's still struggling just to get calls from residents redirected to her primary phone.

Instead, callers are delivered to the borough secretary or — when that person is busy or not in the office — dumped into a general voicemail box.

"And then the office assistant manager down there would get the message," Slenker said, "and then she would email it to me"

The mayor, who raised the issue at the borough's Feb. 7 council meeting, said she ran on a platform to "clean up the town," but that's difficult when she can't even get on the borough's phone tree. She also raised concerns about how the borough is handling code enforcement complaints.

Slenker's phone troubles are just the latest in a slow-simmering feud that's continued since the Democrat was elected in November 2021 by a 4-vote margin. She narrowly defeated the former mayor, Michael Albert, a Republican.

Previously, Slenker had to lobby the borough council for a municipal phone number and office space. After a public back-and-forth, Slenker was able to get a phone and her own space in the borough hall, which is owned by the municipal water and sewer authority.

Most recently, Slenker said a borough resident used the labyrinthine phone system to try to ask her to officiate a wedding. The message got waylayed, she said, and she hasn't heard from that individual since.

All of it impedes her ability to do the job she was elected to do, she said.

Council President Joseph Giandalia said he thought the municipality had previously advertised Slenker's number. The borough would attempt to rectify the situation, he said, but couldn't give an exact date for when it would be done.

As of March 1, the borough's phone system still did not offer callers a way to reach the mayor.

Meanwhile, Slenker raised concerns about the way the municipality handles code enforcement complaints. Since her election, Slenker was placed on a three-member committee to oversee such matters.

That panel ultimately reviews alleged code violations and decides whether or not to forward the matter along to a contractor, Solanco Engineering, to conduct an inspection and pursue enforcement action.

Slenker believes the panel undermines her authority as mayor and is another impediment to her promise to clean up the borough. She said the committee hasn't met since it was formed a few months ago and she hasn't heard from either of her colleagues.

"Its my job to enforce what the ordinance says," Slenker said at February's borough council meeting.

"And you're on that committee," Giandalia replied.

Slenker is not the chair of the committee.

Brian Lyly, a fellow council member who actually chairs the codes committee, did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Giandalia said the codes committee was created in order to reduce the cost of codes enforcement by bringing more of that work in-house because the contractor charges the borough $75 per inspection.

"We're just trying to save the taxpayers money, that's all," he said. "It's a time where people don't have a lot of extra money, so we're trying to do things in-house and keep the budget under control."

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.