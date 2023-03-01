Snow works way into forecast for Friday

What is forecast as a wet Friday in York County by the National Weather Service in State College could also include some snow.

There is a chance of snow mixed with rain Friday on a day where there is a 90% chance of some sort of precipitation falling.

The chance of snow will come in the morning before 11 a.m. but there is no accumulation of snow expected. Otherwise, it will be windy with gusts up to 20 mph with a high of 41 degrees.

There is a 100% chance of rain Friday night after 1 a.m. with a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain expected to fall. Otherwise, it will be breezy with a low temperature of 40.

Wednesday will bring the calm before the storm. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 55.

Things start to deteriorate Wednesday night with a 50% chance of rain after 2 a.m. New precipitation amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, clouds will increase with a low of 46 degrees.

It will remain cloudy through mid-morning Thursday, with the skies clearing. It will be windy with gusts up to 25 mph and a high temperature near 62. Thursday’s low will be around 34.

The forecast for the weekend continues to be rain-free. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 and a low around 34. Sunday will be mostly clear with a high near 49 and a low near 30.