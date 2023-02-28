Pa. lawmakers considering issuing subpoena to Norfolk Southern
Rainy week ahead for York County

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Carrying some sort of rain gear this week might be a good idea in York County. 

The National Weather Service in State College predicts some chance of rain in the forecast almost every day. 

After a messy Tuesday with a high near 51, things will clear out Tuesday night with a low of 28. 

Commuters will have to contend with some patchy fog Wednesday morning before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high near 55. 

A 30% chance of rain comes back into the forecast Wednesday night after 1 a.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low of 45. 

There’s a 20% chance of rain Thursday before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 63. 

Rain chances go up to 60% Thursday night with rain likely after 1 a.m. New rain amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Otherwise, it will mostly be cloudy with a low around 36. 

There is a 100% chance of some sort of precipitation on Friday with a high near 49. Those chances fall to 90% Friday night, mainly before 1 a.m. as temperatures fall to around 39 degrees. 

The early forecast for the weekend has no rain in it. It will be partly sunny Saturday with a high near 51 that turns to mostly cloudy Saturday night with a low around 32. 

Sunday will be clear with a high near 48 and a low around 29. 