Rainy week ahead for York County

Carrying some sort of rain gear this week might be a good idea in York County.

The National Weather Service in State College predicts some chance of rain in the forecast almost every day.

After a messy Tuesday with a high near 51, things will clear out Tuesday night with a low of 28.

MORE:One in custody, another at-large in connection with Days Inn shooting

MORE:Coroner's office seeks man's next-of-kin

MORE:Furniture store shooting followed slapping incident between suspects

Commuters will have to contend with some patchy fog Wednesday morning before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high near 55.

A 30% chance of rain comes back into the forecast Wednesday night after 1 a.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low of 45.

There’s a 20% chance of rain Thursday before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 63.

Rain chances go up to 60% Thursday night with rain likely after 1 a.m. New rain amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Otherwise, it will mostly be cloudy with a low around 36.

There is a 100% chance of some sort of precipitation on Friday with a high near 49. Those chances fall to 90% Friday night, mainly before 1 a.m. as temperatures fall to around 39 degrees.

The early forecast for the weekend has no rain in it. It will be partly sunny Saturday with a high near 51 that turns to mostly cloudy Saturday night with a low around 32.

Sunday will be clear with a high near 48 and a low around 29.