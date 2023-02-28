Following avalanche deaths of Kinsley brothers, company names new president

A month after the tragic death of its president, a new leader has been named for Kinsley Properties.

Kevin Snelbaker, who has spent the last three years serving as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO), has been named as Kinsley Properties president by Kinsley Enterprises board of directors.

Snelbaker takes over in the wake of the death of long-time president Tim Kinsley, who died along with his brother, Jon, in a Canadian avalanche in January while skiing.

As the company’s CFO, he led the organization’s financial management, including lending relationships for debt financing for existing properties and new construction projects entering the company’s Mid-Atlantic portfolio.