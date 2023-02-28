Following avalanche deaths of Kinsley brothers, company installs new leader

A month after the tragic death of its president, Kinsley Properties has a new leader.

Kevin Snelbaker, who has spent the last three years serving as the company’s chief financial officer, has been named president of Kinsley Properties by the Kinsley Enterprises board of directors.

Snelbaker takes over in the wake of the death of longtime president Tim Kinsley, who died along with his brother, Jon, in a Canadian avalanche in January while skiing in British Columbia.

As the company’s CFO, Snelbaker led the York-based organization’s financial management, including lending relationships for debt financing for existing properties and new construction projects entering the company’s mid-Atlantic portfolio.

Along with his duties as CFO, Snelbaker worked closely with Tim Kinsley in new project development and the organization’s long-term strategic planning efforts.

“I’m grateful and humbled by the opportunity to lead this nationally recognized family company which I have come to know so well,” Snelbaker said in a statement. “I worked alongside Tim and learned so much from him, which I will endeavor to apply to my work every day."

Snelbaker said he plans to continue his work to expand relationships across the region.

"Our team is committed to advancing all of the projects in our pipeline and exploring new opportunities,” he said.

Prior to joining Kinsley Properties, Snelbaker spent 28 years in commercial real estate for several banks, holding various positions with those financial institutions.

Kinsley board members said they felt that with Snelbaker's industry knowledge and institutional experience, he was well-suited to carrying on the legacy established by Tim and his father, Robert A. Kinsley, in meeting the needs of customers and development partners.

“The Kinsley Family stands behind Kevin and his long-term vision for the continued growth of Kinsley Properties and the team working to expand our relationships and projects,” Robert A. Kinsley II, CEO of Kinsley Enterprises, said in a written statement. “The Kinsley Properties team is well-positioned for sustained project growth across the commercial and industrial real estate sectors.”

Snelbaker, a York County native, is a Penn State University graduate who received his MBA in finance from York College.