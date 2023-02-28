Duct-taped equipment, grease and mold among violations found by inspectors

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 2/8/2023

SHANGRI-LA - 2150 WHITE ST., STE 1 - YORK, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Employee foods stored beside and over foods intended for use or sale in the facility.

Raw shell eggs stored directly over lettuce and fruits in the walk-in cooler.

Broccoli is stored in a single-use cardboard box that had raw chicken in it.

Bowls and #10 single use cans (without handles) are being used as dispensing utensils.

Observed several bus tubs of raw chicken stored directly on the floor in food preparation area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and upright refrigerators, are not being date marked.

Food facility is reusing #10 food cans which are intended to be single-service or single-use articles.

Slicer blade and can opener blade food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed heavy accumulation of soil, oil, and food debris under flat grill between smoker and fryer, and inside stove.

Non-food contact surfaces such as equipment door handles not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Refrigeration door gaskets observed to have a black/gray mold like substance.

Observed insecticides (Raid ant and roach killer) in the kitchen area, not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility.

Inspection Violations: 2/8/2023

SUBWAY AND AUNTIE ANNE'S IN WALMART - 1881 BALTIMORE PIKE - HANOVER, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Lunch meat and cheese was held at 45-56 °F, in the backline cooler area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Facility was going to go through and figure out what was just placed out in the unit and what was there overnight.

Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the back counter refrigerator equipment.

Observed torn rubber door gasket on walk-in cooler door. This has already been ordered and scheduled for replacement.

The handwash sink located in the front counter area does not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F. Corrected- Walmart was replacing hot water heaters in the facility.

Observed handwashing sink at front counter being used as a dump sink. Handwashing sinks are only designated for handwashing only.

Observed personal food, drinks and plush toy stored on the same shelf with facility food.

Observed ice machine descale stored above salt and on the same shelf as onion.

Inspection Violations: 2/6/2023

BAKERS FAMILY RESTAURANT - 515 US RT 15 N - DILLSBURG, PA