$100K pledged toward saving Hoke House from demolition

The historic Hoke House, one of Spring Grove's oldest structures, is again at risk of demolition, but there may be a way to save it again.

Following a historic preservation group's advocacy and hundreds of locals requesting that the borough take action, Spring Grove is trying to meet with Rutter's, which owns the Hoke House, to discuss alternatives to demolition. The borough has pledged $50,000 toward the a solution.

The Friends of Hoke House, a local preservation group, has also pledged $50,000 to the cause. The group helped delay demolition back in 2014, when they signed an agreement with Rutter's allowing the group to renovate and restore the house and try to find someone to lease the property.

"Once it’s gone, it will never come back," said Paul Nevin, one of the organizers of the Friends of Hoke House group.

After three years, however, the Friends of Hoke House would not be able to oppose demolition, according to the agreement. That time ended in 2017.

In early January, Rutter's applied for a demolition permit from the borough, which has since been granted.

"So the demolition permit met all the requirements of our zoning ordinance and the UCC (Uniform Construction Code). So we had to issue that [the permit]," said Zach Gulden, the Spring Grove borough manager.

Since the early February zoning board meeting, the borough has received hundreds of calls and emails about saving the house at 402 N. Main St., Gulden said. The borough held a special meeting on Feb. 16 to discuss resident concerns. Around 93 people fit inside the borough building, but overflow attendance had an additional 50 people watching the meeting from a viewing area outside, Nevin said.

Following the outpour of requests, Gulden worked on coming up with a solution that would "help everybody in this situation," he said.

However, any solution is contingent on Rutter's agreeing to it. The borough pledged $50,000 to onsite restoration or for the house to be dismantled and put back together on another property. The pledge requires that another group come forward to actually manage the funds and raise an additional $250,000, Gulden said.

The Friends of Hoke House pledged $50,000 to the cause, Nevin said. The borough would like Rutter's to contribute $50,000 to the cause as well. To demolish the building, Rutter's would be paying near $70,000, he said.

The total $300,000 could then be used to match a state or federal grant to save the house and was estimated to be a sufficient amount, according to Gulden.

But the pledges can't save the house unless Rutter's agrees to this plan. Gulden has reached out to Rutter's to set up a meeting and discuss alternatives to demolition, however, they have not responded with a firm answer, he said.

