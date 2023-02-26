York teens rock Cleveland at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame competition

Though York County-area high school band Before The End is only just starting, the young musicians behind the group have stacked an impressive resume in a short amount of time.

Only forming two years ago, their undeniable energy and chemistry led to gigs at venues including the King Street Jam and at a Hard Rock Café.

Now, they can cross playing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame off their bucket lists.

After scoring a spot in the finals of the High School Rock Off competition in January, the group traveled to Cleveland over the weekend for one final jam Saturday night.

"When I found out that we went into the finals, I couldn't believe it," said Alyssa Colon. "It was a literal dream. I couldn't even imagine it, even in my wildest dreams." Alyssa's bandmates are Gilad Goldman, Cole Saylor, Teagan Tatcher and Amani Weary.

While not coming out on top in Saturday's finals, as a finalist, Before The End will have the chance to record one original song at Tri-C’s Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, which will be produced by Jim Stewart Recording and students from Tri-C’s Recording Arts program.

The teens performed last in Saturday's showcase, playing all original songs they wrote and composed, including "Butter Death," which got the crowd jumping and banging their heads.

Just minutes before heading onstage, Amani's father Calvin Weary, spoke passionately to the group for one final rally. Winning didn't matter, he said, urging the teens to give it their all on stage and make it the best show they could muster.

As evident by the energy of the crowd, the teens achieved just that.

While Alyssa passionately sang and played keyboard, Teagan strummed her rhythm guitar, lost in the melody. Gilad and Cole were in perfect sync as the two strummed their instruments.

Amani, meanwhile, gave it her all on the drums in a passionate, fiery fervor.

As part of the contest, each band was permitted 15 minutes to play the setlist of their dreams while being judged on crowd interaction, vocals and musical performance.

The members of Before the End all go to different schools. The group formed at the encouragement of their mentor, Rod Goelz, who runs a student rock band program in Mechanicsburg.

"He kind of brought us all together and gave us the opportunity to be in a band," 17-year-old Amani said.

Although each band member has their designated instrument of choice, they can be flexible. Gilad, for instance, steps in on drums while Amani heads centerstage to sing.

"I think the easiest part of it is that we all love music, and so when you put a bunch of people that love music in the same room as each other, there's this sort of chemistry that happens and it just, poof, music just comes out of it," Amani said. "Because we all love it so much, there's a lot of passion."