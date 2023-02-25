Three Dover Township firefighters injured at house fire

Three firefighters from the Dover Township Fire Department were injured in a house fire Friday afternoon.

The three firemen received minor burns to their wrists, neck and ears fighting a house fire in the 3200 block of Partridge Drive in Dover Township, according to a social media post from the fire department. All three were transported to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment and released.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. According to accounts from the fire department, a crew entered the home and encountered moderate smoke conditions, but the situation deteriorated rapidly. The fire crew began to experience moderate heat and zero visibility.

Even after the crew tried to cool down the area with water, conditions continued to deteriorate and firefighters were ordered to evacuate the structure. After all members of the crew were accounted for, EMS did initial treatment on the three firefighters.

A second alarm was pulled and the fire eventually was put out.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.