Woman injured when bone thrown through windshield

York County Regional Police are searching for the person who threw a large dog bone through a vehicle's windshield, injuring a passenger.

The incident that sent a woman to a hospital Thursday was the latest in a spate of vandalism in Windsor Township, according to police.

The department has received a number of calls and complaints about someone throwing eggs, rocks and other objects at vehicles, police said.

Most of the incidents have happened in the area of Freysville Road and Milner Road in Windsor Township.

The most recent case occurred around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, when a large dog bone was thrown through a windshield. The shattered windshield injured a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle, resulting in her going to the hospital to have glass removed from her eye and treatment for injuries to her face.

In the same area, there have been items such as PVC fencing, chairs and other miscellaneous objects that have been placed in the middle of the roadway, creating hazards for motorists, police said.

Contact York County Regional Police or call 911 if you have information that may help identify the person behind the vandalism. Tips may remain anonymous.