Is York County ready for an East Palestine-type train disaster?

Trains crisscross York County on a daily basis with hardly a second thought.

After a train derailment and fire that set off an ongoing environmental disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, many in the county are considering the worst-case scenarios that could play out along the county's freight lines.

One such scenario could see a train derailing near the Susquehanna River. One of the tank cars attached starts to leak its toxic cargo, leading to concerns not only the people that live nearby, but also for downstream communities and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay.

“There are a lot of different types of chemicals with different chemical properties that transported through our county,” said Cody Santiago, the county's emergency management director. “Some are explosive and some are not."

An estimated 24,000 pounds of hazardous materials are transported across York County's 160 miles of rail each day, according to the county's hazard mitigation plan and other documents.

Santiago said roughly a third of the material transported across the county by rail are deemed hazardous. Of that, nearly half are flammable liquids, such as crude oil; 19% are flammable gases; and 13% are corrosive materials.

The rest of the materials, he said, could be as benign as milk.

"You don’t know what’s inside a train car or on the back of a trailer on a truck until you can see a placard or see the design of the train car or the type of trailer that it is," he said.

Has vinyl chloride, which has caused the explosive fire and water contamination in East Palestine, come through York County by rail? York County Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech said that, as of 2022, no facilities in York County used or shipped the toxic resin used to make a variety of plastic products.

If the volatile chemical does come through the county, Santiago said officials use an app for to track when and where it's coming from.

“You can punch in a train number and it can tell you what elements are on a train, what chemical or what the train is transporting,” he said. “There is not a lot of front-end coordination (with rail companies) but we are aware of the things that move through our county on a daily basis.”

While having such elements rolling through by rail is concerning, York County so far has avoided any major spills.

In the past 10 years, Santiago said York County reported 54 train accidents, including eight derailments. If a train derails, he said, it doesn’t always indicate a major incident. Some are relatively minor incidents in rail yards.

According to safety reports, none of those recent incidents resulted in the release of hazardous materials.

“It’s a very low frequency and low-probability event" in York County, Santiago said, "but that doesn’t mean we shouldn't have the things in place to take care of it.”

The last time York County had a train derailment came in 2021, when there were two and both involved Norfolk Southern, the rail company that owned the train that derailed in East Palestine.

The first occurred on June 28 in Newberry Township near Goldsboro. According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), PVC pellets spilled from one of the cars that overturned and had to be cleaned up. There were 52 cars carrying hazardous materials, 18 of which derailed. However, none of the cars spilled their contents, which included benzene, butane and crude oil.

Santiago was one of the responders to the June incident.

“There wasn’t a whole lot for us to do," he said, "but make sure the train company and their contractor cleaned the rail line up, which they did.”

The second derailment occurred Oct. 28 near York Haven.

According to an FRA report, 28 of the train’s 131 cars derailed, all of them carrying coal. One of the coal cars overturned and spilled its cargo near Conewago Creek. A Harrisburg-based contractor, Miller Environmental Group, was tasked with corralling the spilled coal and cleaning up the water.

Based on available records, the most recent train derailment on par with what happened in East Palestine ocurred in 1963.

On April 28 of that year, a mechanical failure on one of the cars caused a derailment in Dillsburg. Sparks from that mechanical failure caused debris to catch fire, which soon spread to cars carrying chlorine gas.

Firefighters were upwind of the blaze, trying to keep the tanks cool, according to reports from the time. When the wind shifted, however, they were forced to flee the toxic chlorine fumes. As the fire grew in intensity, two cars carrying propane exploded, creating what was described as a mushroom cloud.

Amazingly enough, reports from time indicated there were no fatalities.

Contaminants getting into surface water was one of the concerns residents in East Palestine have had. Both derailments in 2021 occurred in close proximity of the Susquehanna River. Indeed, major rail lines run parallel to the river in both York County and Lancaster County.

Ted Evgeniadis, executive director of Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, said having contaminants get into the river because of an East Palestine-style derailment is a real concern.

“There are rail lines all up and down this river and they’re very close to it,” he said. “That type of scenario that happened in Ohio and one we just saw again up north, they can happen anywhere.”

Evgeniadis said he responded to an 2021 incident in Goldsboro near the river but, in that specific case, it wasn't significant enough to result in a spill.

The risk is always there.

“It’s a major waterway between the two counties whether it’s recreational or commercial use," Evgeniadis said. "The river or any waterway is a concern because even the tributaries and streams, just because they aren’t a part of the river, it won’t get there eventually. It’s always a concern and it’s always something that is discussed and trained on.”

Coordination between several agencies to put booms in to place to keep something from getting in the water is part of the training.

Case studies and after-action reviews are often done locally when a major event like the one in East Palestine occurs, Santiago said. They use those events to learn from.

“We try not to repeat history because that means we potentially are putting lives at stake,” Santiago said.

If a disaster like the one in East Palestine occurs in York County, it will likely take a group effort like the warehouse fire in Red Lion on Sunday.

There were 30 fire companies from six counties responded to the scene of that five-alarm fire with the Office of Emergency Management having area residents shelter in place. Air quality was monitored and some oil got into a nearby creek, which was contained.

York City Fire Chief William Sleeger said coordinating that many fire companies in one area isn't as hard as it may sound.

"We have a unified command system," Sleeger said. "It starts with the home department wherever you have the incident and from there it will branch out. When you get into a large-scale event like that, that's where you bring in other folks like the Office of Emergency Management."

A Unified Command System allows for certain responsibilities to be assigned to the various agencies who respond to a major emergency, such as a derailment. And county officials say every firefighter receives hazmat training.

“I really am proud to be in York County where there are a plethora resources and folks who are willing to show up in the darkest hours of someone’s worst time of their life and continue to train and be a part of those organizations even after they’re done," Santiago said.

If there is a East Palestine type of emergency, York County would immediatelyset up a mobile Incident Command Post.

Once on the scene, Santiago said there are many factors to consider.

"We’ll look at the weather. We’ll look at how the incident has gone so far," Santiago said. "We might sit with the fire chief and ask what did you learn when you got here? What did you see? By the time we get there, things can change. We want to know what they saw and try and gain as much situational awareness as possible.”

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) would then call upon the various resources at their disposal. OEM has four hazmat vehicles of its own equipped with things like hazmat suits to respond to a hazmat situation. York County has its own Hazmat Team that made up of 30 volunteers trained to respond to situations involving toxic chemicals.

York County is part of the nine county South Central Task Force. The nine counties have mutual aid agreements between one another to supply resources if a major emergency like East Palestine occurs here. Those counties include Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and Schuylkill. York County also has an Incident Management Team comprised of a group of public safety professionals from a variety of areas of expertise.

“It’s just a bucket of really knowledgeable experts that both understand the hazmat world as well as the incident management world," Santiago said, "because that is deeply important to have when something like this happens.”

Operations staff are also part of the team who clean up and make sure the situation is stable and that people are safe or if they are not safe, what protective measures that need to be taken to make sure they are safe. There are planning and logistics experts who do future planning efforts and that the team has all the situational awareness needed, such as weather reports, or people, or resource replacement to give those on site a break when needed and make sure the people on the scene are taken care of in terms of food, medical attention, where they will sleep or rest.

The Incident Management Team worked 40 calls so far in 2023, Santiago said, which is on pace to break a record. Not all these incidents have been significant, he added, and several were resolved by initial responders before the team arrives. In practice, the team is sometimes called as a precaution in case they are needed.

“They aren’t usually major things, but that’s not to say we don’t have incidents of significance every year,” Santiago said.

When they come upon a hazmat situation, the Emergency Response Guidebook comes in handy. Those guidebooks explain the placards that are attached to tank cars and trucks as to what they are carrying. They also tell responders what they can and can't use to neutralize the hazmat situation and what sort gear should be worn around it.

“There is nothing fast about hazmat,” Santiago said. “We really have to make sure we know what we are dealing with and our teams know what they are dealing with when they go into something like that. You apply the wrong substance to neutralize or stabilize the situation, you could make it worse.”

When the team arrives on the scene, they are going to assess what is happening: What’s in the cars? How much is in the cars? What personal protective equipment is needed? Is there an imminent threat to the safety of the public and the responders?

“It’s not always a fast-paced response because there are a lot of calculations that go into how you respond to something like East Palestine," Santiago said.

Even after the initial threat has been neutralized, the aftermath has to be planned for as well. After the emergency is done, the emergency management team would take on a role of an overseer as contracted crews would to the cleanup work. Monitoring the water and air quality would be one of those duties.

"Just because you neutralize a threat, and they are finding that out now in East Palestine, just because the chemicals aren’t in the train or they aren’t really an active threat in the train any more, doesn't mean they aren’t an active threat to nature, or people or drinking water or air quality," Santiago said. "Those are things we have to be aware of.”

Taking care of the workers on the ground who are doing the work, Santiago said, is as important as any part of an emergency situation, especially when it goes on for an extended amount of time.

There is also the financial aspect of the emergency that has to be considered, such as who is paying for the cleanup, who is paying for the damage and who will pay for housing those who may have to be evacuated to another area for an extended period of time.

Of course, all of this preparation leaves one question.

If an incident like the East Palestine train disaster strikes York County, will we be ready?

Santiago, a thoughtful person by nature, considers the question.

“I don’t know you can ever say with confidence that you will be ready,” Santiago said. “How it happened in East Palestine is probably not how it would happen in York County. It could, but the incidents likely are going to look different. So, to say with confidence we’re ready to go and there are going to be no issues — that's something I would not say."