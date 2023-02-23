Winds to pick up ahead of cold front Friday

A cold front will bring in some strong winds overnight into Friday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wind gusts over 40 mph from the west to the northwest will be blowing through York County starting late Thursday into early Friday in the wake of a strong cold front.

The strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Winds will slowly decrease during the afternoon hours Friday.

The weather service said a potent upper-level disturbance and wave of low pressure at the surface will move out of the Midwest and likely spread snow or mixed precipitation across the region Monday afternoon and night.

That comes after a sunny Thursday with a high near 74 degrees. Winds kick in Thursday night as temperatures drop to around 42.

Friday’s high will be near 47 with wind gusts as high at 36 mph expected. Temperatures drop to around 25 degrees Friday night.

There is a 20% chance of snow showers before 1 p.m. Saturday. The high temperature is expected to be near 41, and the low will be near 28.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 54 and a low of 30.

Monday there is a 70% chance of rain or freezing rain with a high near 45. Precipitation chances grow to 80% Monday night.