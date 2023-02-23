Handwashing an issue in latest restaurant inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 2/9/2023

JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS - 141 WILSON AVE. - HANOVER, PA

Food Employee observed changing tasks (touching bread rolls after touching raw cheesesteak) that contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food (tunafish) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigeration unit, is not being date marked.

Walk in freezer area of the food facility is extremely dirty and in need of cleaning.

The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution in the wiping cloth buckets was 0 ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.

Personal medicine stored on shelving above prep table.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed wet wiping cloths in the facility, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Mops are not properly being hung to air dry (mop head above handle).

Inspection Violations: 2/8/2023

STONE GRILLE & TAPHOUSE - 204 ST. CHARLES WAY, SUITE G - YORK, PA