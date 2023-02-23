Handwashing an issue in latest restaurant inspections
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 2/9/2023
JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS - 141 WILSON AVE. - HANOVER, PA
- Food Employee observed changing tasks (touching bread rolls after touching raw cheesesteak) that contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food (tunafish) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigeration unit, is not being date marked.
- Walk in freezer area of the food facility is extremely dirty and in need of cleaning.
- The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution in the wiping cloth buckets was 0 ppm, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.
- Personal medicine stored on shelving above prep table.
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Observed wet wiping cloths in the facility, not being stored in sanitizer solution.
- Mops are not properly being hung to air dry (mop head above handle).
Inspection Violations: 2/8/2023
STONE GRILLE & TAPHOUSE - 204 ST. CHARLES WAY, SUITE G - YORK, PA
- Food ingredient storage containers, throughout facility, are not labeled with the common name of the food.
- Food utensils in cook line area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.
- Quiche was held at 49°F, in the bain marie, rather than 41°F or below as required.
- Hood system have an accumulation of grease and dust.
- Observed wet wiping cloths in prep/cooking area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced this non-compliant inspection.
- Food Employee (dishwasher) observed changing tasks (touching dirty dishes and then clean dishes) that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between.
- Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.
- An open employee's beverage and food container was observed in dishwasher area, a food preparation area.
- Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied.
- Slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.