East Mason Avenue to close over weekend for power line repairs

A stretch of East Mason Avenue in York City will close this weekend for utility repairs.

Scott Miller, chief of staff for Mayor Michael Helfrich, said a section of the road between South George and South Queen streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Met-Ed crews are expected to be on site to replace a power line, he said. Nearby residents aren't expected to experience a service disruption.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The power line replacement wasn't necessitated by damage. Instead, it's being replaced due to its age. According to Miller, the line was installed nearly five decades ago.

More:Dirty freezer, hood and slicer found in latest restaurant inspections

More:Charges upgraded in case of Cousler Park slaying

More:Winds to pick up ahead of cold front Friday

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.