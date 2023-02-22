Two arrested in robbery of 23-year-old man in Manchester Township

Northern York County Regional Police arrested two men in connection with the robbery of a 23-year-old man early Tuesday morning in Manchester Township.

Jace Warfield, 20, of York, and Jarrell Muraba, 21, of Manchester, are both charged with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and simple assault. Both men were arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Thomas J. Reilly. Bail for Warfield was set at $100,000 while Muraba’s bail was set at $225,000.

Neither man was able to post bail, and they were taken to York County Prison.

The robbery occurred around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Toronita Street in Manchester Township. Officers interviewed a 23-year-old man who had swelling to his face and blood coming from his mouth.

The victim told police that the incident started at a Sheetz convenience store in the 5200 block of Susquehanna Trail. Warfield was an acquaintance of the victim, police said, but he had not seen him in some time. The victim did not know Muraba.

Warfield invited the victim to ride around and hang out, according to police, and the victim accepted because he was walking home. The three left in a 2016 Nissan Sentra owned by Warfield.

The three eventually ended up in the parking lot behind a Sleep Inn in the 1400 block of Toronita Street in Manchester Township. Muraba advised the victim to exit the vehicle to look for something in the back seat. Once outside the vehicle, the victim told police that Muraba started attacking him and punching him in the face and that Warfield cheered as the victim was on the ground being kicked.

The victim told police that his wallet and cellphone were taken during the robbery. Police reviewed surveillance video from Sheetz on Toronito Street to verify the victim’s account and later went to the Sheetz on Susquehanna Trail to review more video footage, and officers encountered the two suspects in the gray Nissan Sentra. A search of the suspects found credit cards and debit cards of the victim in their possession.

A preliminary hearing for both suspects is set for March 3.

If anyone has further information about this incident, contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or by email at tips@nycrpd.org. Case Number 2023-007669.