Dueling weather fronts will lead to extremes in York County

Dueling weather fronts will have a showdown over York County during the next couple of days, leading to spring-like temperatures one day and a wintry mix the next.

Meteorologist Nicholas Beaty from the National Weather Service in State College said the up and down forecast for the next few days can be blamed on a warm front that will be moving through central Pennsylvania from the north.

"We’re going to be in between the warm and the cold front ...” Beaty said. “We’re going to have a little bit of time in between that will allow the temperatures to get really, really warm and is going to provide those high temperatures Thursday.”

That warm front will be giving York County and other areas a high near 76 on Thursday.

Right on the heels of the warm front, a cold front will move through, bringing in cold air, Beaty said. Even with the cold front coming through, temperatures will still be mild when compared to other winters, he added.

That cold air will blow in Friday, when the high will only be 44. A northwest wind between 22 and 25 mph will be blowing, with gusts up to 37 mph. With the wind chill factored in, temperatures will be between 18 and 26 degrees, depending on how hard the wind is blowing.

MORE:Narcan-resistant drug reaches York County: 'Nobody was prepared for this'

MORE:Two shot at Manchester Township hotel

MORE:Two arrested for robbery of 23-year-old man in Manchester Township

Friday’s low will be near 22.

There is a 30% chance of snow showers on Saturday, when the high temperature will be near 38 and the low will be 28.

It will continue to be breezy Sunday with a high near 54 and a low of 28.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

To start the work week on Monday, there is a 50% chance of freezing rain before temperatures reach a high near 52. There is a 70% chance of rain Monday night with a low near 42.

As for Wednesday’s weather, there is a 100% chance of rain before 4 p.m. with a high near 43. Rain chances decrease to 40% Wednesday night with a low near 40.