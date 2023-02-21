Snowfall? Spring thaw? Both could happen in the next few days

Winter’s chill brings snowfall before the spring thaw.

In a matter of 48 hours, York County may get to experience both.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, there is a chance of snow falling Wednesday before temperatures warm up into the 70s Thursday.

On Wednesday, there is a chance of snow before 10 a.m. with a chance of rain and sleet between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is an 80% chance of some sort of precipitation, with little or no snow or sleet accumulation expected. The high temperature will be around 43 degrees.

Thursday’s weather will boomerang, with temperatures rising to a balmy high of 75. There is a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. The low temperature will be around 39 degrees.

Why the wild fluctuations?

Climate scientist Andrew Kruczkiewicz, of Columbia University, told the BBC that the jet stream patterns typically create a battleground in North America between warm and cold fronts. The extremes have been more pronounced than usual this year.

"What makes this week different is that we're seeing an intensification of the pattern," said Kruckiewicz, noting that scientists will study this week's wild weather pattern for potential connections to climate change.

Forecasters say winter will come back around for the weekend, with another dip in temperatures likely.

It is expected to be breezy and sunny Friday, with a high near 45 and a low of 23.

Saturday, there there is a 40% chance of snow showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Saturday night, there is a 30% chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday, it is expected to be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 53. Sunday night, expect it to be partly cloudy and blustery, with a low around 30.