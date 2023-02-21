Negotiations between York City and its public works employees continue

York City and its public works employees have yet to reach a consensus over their collective bargaining agreement.

Kim Robertson, the city's acting business administrator, said the current contract expired on Dec. 31, but will continue until a new one is put into place.

Teamsters Local 766, the public works department union, and the city began negotiations last April. They met over a dozen times after which negotiations came down to "a few sticking issues," according to Spencer Dearth, a union representative.

As public sector employees and under the Public Employee Relations Act, they had to go through a fact-finding process, Dearth said. This process ended with a hearing addressing the issues both parties could not agree on.

The issues highlighted in fact-finder document include disagreements over sick leave, bereavement leave, vacation leave, holidays, health care benefits and life insurance, overtime and rates of pay. When asked what the items of disagreement in negotiations were, Robertson said she could not comment on specifics as the negotiations are ongoing.

The document is not binding, but gives guidance to the parties. However, the city rejected the fact-finders recommendation and presented the members with an offer that was less than what the fact-finder recommended, Dearth said. The union members will now vote on whether or not to accept the offer.

Robertson declined comment on any offers made as part of the process.

Despite negotiations continuing past the previous contract's expiration, Robertson said it is not uncommon for a successor agreement to not be in place when the previous one expires. There is language in the contract that states the previous contract will continue until a new one is reached, she said.

"They're still protected under their expired contract," Robertson said. "We're still following the articles and everything that's in there."

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.