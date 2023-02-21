Is that temperature right? Positively spring-like weather on way

Positively spring-like weather is in York County's forecast for later in the week.

Before then, there is a wind advisory in effect for York and neighboring counties from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The weather service is advising to secure objects that may blow around in a strong wind. Tree limbs could also be blown down on to power lines causing outages.

Winds between 15 and 30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Those driving high-profile vehicles should also take caution when driving in high winds.

Otherwise, there is a 50% chance of rain before 1 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch possible.

High temperature will be near 58 degrees, with a low Tuesday night of 32.

Wednesday, there is a chance of snow before 10 a.m., with a chance of rain and sleet between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is an 80% chance of some sort of precipitation. Little or no snow or sleet accumulation is expected. The high temperature will be around 43 degrees.

MORE:Consortium plans new round of police officer testing

MORE:York City teen killed in Conewago Township shooting: police

MORE:Escalating family dispute led to shooting death, investigators say

Wednesday night there is a 60% chance of rain, with new accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. Low temperature will be around 40.

Thursday’s high is expected to be around 75. There is a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. The low temperature will be around 39 degrees.

It is expected to be breezy and sunny Friday with a high near 45 and a low of 23.

Here is the early outlook for the weekend:

Saturday: There is a 40% chance of snow showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night: There is a 30% chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday: It is expected to be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night: It is expected to be partly cloudy and blustery, with a low around 30.