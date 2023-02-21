'A literal dream': York teens prepare for gig of their lives at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In 2003, AC/DC shattered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stage with their classic "You Shook Me All Night Long."

Then, Metallica shook the roof with "Master of Puppets" in 2009.

On Saturday, five students from York County will take the very same stage.

It might seem daunting — living up to rock legends present and past — but with $3,000 and the opportunity to perform at a professional concert on the line, they are putting their hearts and souls into it.

"When I found out that we we went into the finals, I couldn't believe it," said Alyssa Colon, of the band Before The End. "It was a literal dream. I couldn't even imagine it, even in my wildest dreams."

This weekend, Colon and the other bandmates — Gilad Goldman, Cole Saylor, Teagan Tatcher and Amani Weary — will be heading to Cleveland. They perform Saturday at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "High School Rock Off competition." The five teens advanced to the "final exam" after a January preliminary competition.

With more than 50 family and friends hopping on a coach bus to support the five musicians, Before The End has their eyes set on the coveted Best Band in the Land award presented by music and entertainment industry judges.

As part of the contest, each band will be permitted 15 minutes to play the setlist of their dreams while being judged on crowd interaction, vocals and musical performance.

The first-place band will be awarded $3,000 and the opportunity to perform at a Live Nation or House of Blues Cleveland concert as an opening act.

Additionally, $250 will be awarded to the first-place winner’s high school music program. The members of Before the End all go to different schools.

Though during the preliminary competition, Before The End performed second out of 10 bands, the group is slated to hit the stage last for the finals on Saturday.

"The thrill and excitement of playing on that stage, going back there after moving to that final point, it's going to be crazy," the 17-year-old Amani said.

With roughly a month to prepare for the final exam, band members hit the ground running in rehearsals to continue working on their setlist and meet with other local musicians for advice and encouragement.

That included York County's Eric Torres, also known as Devix, when he appeared on NBC's "The Voice" for several months.

"It was actually funny because I've actually known Devix for a long time," Alyssa said. "He told us if you're going to make a show, you really just have to bring it and give it your all."

No matter what happens, as a finalist, Before The End will have the chance to record one original song at Tri-C’s Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, which will be produced by Jim Stewart Recording and students from Tri-C’s Recording Arts program.

Editor's Note: The York Dispatch will be accompanying Before The End on its journey to Cleveland. You can watch the band perform live on the Dispatch's Facebook page and read more about them online and in the pages of the newspaper.