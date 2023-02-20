York City teen killed in Conewago Township shooting: police

A York City teen was shot and killed Sunday in a Conewago Township home, according to township police.

Police said David Galemore, 21, shot 16-year-old Connor Mays several times during a physical altercation at a residence in the 300 block of Third Street in the Adams County community.

Mays was found dead when police arrived, according to police, and Galemore was taken into custody at the scene.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Galemore faces a criminal homicide charge, according to court records. He's currently being held at Adams County Prison. A magisterial district judge denied bail in the case

York County reports two COVID-related deaths, slight uptick in cases

Consortium plans new round of police officer testing

New season marks a new name for the York Revolution's stadium

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.