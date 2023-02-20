The York Revolution's stadium gets a new name

WellSpan Health announced Monday that the York Revolution's stadium will be renamed WellSpan Park.

The Atlantic League ball club's stadium was previously named PeoplesBank Park after the bank that took over naming rights from Santander Bank in December 2015.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

