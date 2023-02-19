Crews working Sunday fire in Red Lion, some residents asked to shelter in place

Crews are working at a high risk structure fire in Red Lion on Sunday, according to York County 911.

Emergency officials arrived to the blaze at 7:23 a.m. in the area of East Lancaster Street and Maple Lane, 911 said.

As of 10:30 a.m., crews were still there. Alliance Fire and Rescue Services posted on its Facebook page that parts of Broadway and other streets in the borough are closed, and nearby residents with respiratory problems are asked to shelter in place.

Red Lion residents could see a reduction in water flow, and power is out on Osam Lane and Wise Avenue, according to the fire company.

The York County Coroner has not been called to this incident, 911 confirmed.

This story will be updated once more information is available Check back later for more information.

