Chance of rain increases as new work week begins

After a cool Saturday, the National Weather Service in State College says there will be a chance a rain every day for the first part of the work week.

Saturday’s high will be near 47 with wind gusts has high as 21 mph. Clouds increase Saturday night with a low near 32.

Sunday’s high will be near 54 with winds blowing as high as 22 mph. Winds continue to blow into Sunday night with gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday night’s low will be near 42.

Rain enters the forecast on Presidents’ Day. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be breezy with wind gusts as high as 26 mph and a high temperature near 57. The chance of rain continues Monday night with a low of 33.

There is 30% chance of rain before 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Otherwise it will be breezy with a high near 56. The chance of rain increases to 40% Tuesday night with a low around 39.

There’s a 40% chance of rain Wednesday with a high near 56. Rain chances increase to 50% Wednesday night with a low of around 45.

Temperatures will be near 67 degrees Thursday with a 30% chance of rain with a low near 39.