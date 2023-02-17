York City groups organize campaign to encourage youth to 'RISE above'

A new campaign seeking to support York County's youth is encouraging them to rise above substance abuse.

"Our goal is to get these messages to as many young eyes and minds as we can," said Alexa Russel, of the York City Bureau of Health, about the RISE Above program.

Russel said the program aims to address unhealthy coping mechanisms — including substance abuse — by encouraging positive choices and community connection. The bureau launched the campaign Feb 6 with help from the Latino Connection and All Youth Access.

In a written statement, George Fernandez, president and CEO of Latino Connection, said the campaign seeks to empower young people to make better choices.

“By standing united in this message and presenting it to our youth in a way that is vibrant, uplifting, and accepting, we can create a positive ripple effect that will impact the city of York now and well into the future,” Fernandez said.

The RISE acronym itself gives people guidance for how to confront difficult situations:

R – Remain calm. Pause and take a breath.

I – Identify and make positive choices.

S – Stay confident in your decision.

E – Express yourself to someone you trust.

When creating the campaign, Russel said the bureau's goal was to address substance use prevention with by addressing emotional resilience, coping, overcoming challenges and risky behaviors. While no events or activities are involved in the campaign. Instead, the organizers hope the printable and digital resources can be a resource for schools and other community partners.

The groups interviewed several of York's at-risk youth and to learn how they cope with daily challenges to craft messages aligning with what teenagers were saying. Some of the teens got involved in campaign brainstorming sessions to help craft the campaign and design the logos used.

Any organizations that work with youth ages 11-17 are welcomed to get involved in the RISE Above. Groups interested in being partners can reach out to the Health Bureau at health@yorkcity.org or visit the RISE Above website https://www.yorkcity.org/city-services/departments/economic-and-community-development/bureau-of-health/riseabove/ for campaign materials.

