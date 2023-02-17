Under-heated food, 'mold-like substance' among problems at one eatery: inspector

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 2/11/2023

DAIRYLAND FAMILY RESTAURANT - 5 DAIRYLAND SQUARE - RED LION, PA

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

An employee's open beverage container, without a lid, was observed on the cutting board at the hot hold station, a food preparation area.

Observed a flat of raw eggs stored over a box of red peppers in the walk-in cooler.

Observed numerous trays and bus tubs fill with cooked potatoes in the walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering.

Observed Food Employee cracking raw eggs and then do food preparation tasks, such as making toast, without changing gloves.

Observed the following: Chipped beef and gravy only reheated to 114 degrees. Yellow gravy only reheated to 97 degrees Brown gravy only reheated to 45 degrees for hot holding and 165 degrees for 15 seconds, as required.

Hot holding foods, chipped beef and gravy, yellow and brown gravy, are not being heated before placing in the hot hold station of the cook area.

Observed very minimal date marking on all commercially processed and refrigerated ready to eat foods in the entire facilities baine marie, upright two door glass cooler and walk-in cooler.

Observed exhaust hood and filters over stove and oven in the back prep/cook area with heavy accumulation of dust with the possibility to contaminate the food being prepped/cooked below.

Observed the following: A stainless pan with assorted serving utensils stored in it, with food debris in the pan and touching the utensils, a food contact surface, and was not clean to sight and touch. Slicer, a food contact surface, with food debris on underside and top of slicer, and not clean to sight or touch. Manual can opener, a food contact surface, with food debris on the blade of the can opener, and not clean to sight or touch. Four large knives and a serving fork stored in a red wall caddy, food contact surfaces, with food debris on the blades and tongs and not clean to sight or touch. Also, red caddy is in need of a cleaning. Upper housing interior of ice machine with accumulation of mold-like substance and was not clean to sight or touch. Interiors of four slice toaster and conveyor toasters with heavy accumulation of dust on the interior and exterior knobs/facing and is not clean to sight or touch. Tools, speaker, cell phone, charging cord, and balled up napkin were stored on a shelf with food serving plates, with the possibility to contaminate plates.

Observed ceiling lights/tiles, door gaskets/handles and floors under heavy equipment, in front and back prep/cook areas, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed slop sink installed and marked as hand-washing sink in the employee restroom, but being used for other uses, as evidenced by wait staff filling a container from sink.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom area. Battery operated paper towel dispenser in the men's room is inoperable and not dispensing towels.

The light intensity in the front and back food preparation areas is not at least 50-foot candles

Ceiling tiles are warped and falling down in the front and back prep/cook areas, and need replaced.

Old unused equipment stored in back prep/cook area, should be removed from food facility.

MORE:Fetterman draws praise for getting help for depression

MORE:York County housing market off to rocky start for 2023

MORE:Lost tapes and settlement payments: Inside York County Prison's C-SAU affair

Inspection Violations: 2/11/2023

FORTUNE GARDEN - 760 W BROADWAY – RED LION, PA

Walk-in freezer floor is covered with cases of food to the point there is no path for employees to walk on to access the food. Observed a ladder inside of freezer/PIC stated that employees need to climb on the ladder to reach foods, as needed.

Observed no date marking on commercially processed and refrigerated ready to eat foods through-out the facility.

Observed cardboard being utilized as a floor covering

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the lid of the chest freezer in the middle storage room.

Observed door to walk-in freezer was re-purposed restaurant in and out door and not insulated enough to keep accumulation of ice forming on the door exterior and interior.

Interior surface of chest freezer is cracked and/or repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment.

Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Seven knives and three cleavers on magnetic holder and magnetic holder with food residue and not clean to sight or touch. Four stainless bowls, re-used food cans, ladles, and scoops with either food in them, or utensils in the food with accumulation of food debris and not clean to sight and touch. Two cutting boards stored in the slop sink of the prep/cook area and exposed to contamination.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed numerous foods in the baine marie cooling units in the prep/cook area and the walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering.

Observed numerous bottles food ingredient storage containers, in the prep/cook area and the walk-in cooler, not labeled with the common name of the food.

Food dispensing utensils in flour, rice, msg, sugar, salt, garlic powder, pepper observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container, or no handle on utensil.

Observed too numerous to count cases of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Observed no sanitizer available for the sanitizer compartment of the three-bay sink.

Observed cob webs/static dust accumulated on the ceiling vent over the prep/cook area of the facility.

Observed gaskets on all cooler/freezer equipment, in the entire facility area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Food employee observed in prep/cook area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Frozen shrimp observed thawing in standing water on the table and in the sink, which is not an approved thawing method.

Old unused equipment stored in the entire facility, should be removed from food facility.

Inspection Violations: 2/10/2023

QUALITY INN & SUITES - 2600 E. MARKET - YORK, PA

(Follow Up Inspection)

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Facility does have a written procedure, but does not have the supplies to complete the plan.

Observed flats of raw eggs stored on a shelf over assorted bags of cooked sausage in the upright two door cooler in the back kitchen area.

Observed commercial coffee maker set up on the three-bay ware-washing sink drain-board exposing coffee and food contact surfaces of the coffee maker to possible contamination.

Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the two upright coolers in the back two rooms.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

Did not observe any sanitizer available to use in the sanitizing compartment of the three-bay sink.

The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep/ware-washing area. Employee is using three bay ware-washing sink to wash hands. Hand-washing sink was removed when three bay ware-washing sink was installed.

Inspection Violations: 2/7/2023

SNOWFOX- WEIS #240 - 1424 BALTIMORE ST. - HANOVER, PA.