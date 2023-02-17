Scholarship, exhibition part of annual York College arts program

York-area high school students will soon have the chance to show off their art and enter scholarships in a community event by York College.

The college's annual York Community Art Scholars Exhibition invites students to participate in several programs and scholarship opportunities.

These programs include the downtown Art Walk, an exhibition at Marketview Arts and exclusive workshops.

Additionally, one participating student will be selected to receive a $20,000 DelliCarpini Community Art Scholarship to study an arts-related field at York College.

More:This York couple postponed nuptials twice to be first wed at renovated Yorktowne Hotel

More:York County housing market off to rocky start for 2023

More:York County florist blooms: 'I just never really stopped designing'

Applications for the scholarship are now open and can be found by visiting https://www.ycp.edu/about-us/offices-and-departments/center-for-community-engagement/events/ycase/.

This year's Art Walk will be held virtual this year by visiting the above link. York College faculty will then select pieces for a finalist exhibition from March 3 through March 25 at Marketview Arts, 37 W. Philadelphia St.

The exhibition is open to the public free of charge.