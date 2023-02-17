Lane restrictions on Wright's Ferry Bridge start Tuesday

Lane restrictions will be in place starting Tuesday on the Wright's Ferry Bridge over the Susquehanna River.

The lane restrictions will be in place until Feb. 28 — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and during daylight hours Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26 — so that workers can inspect the bridge, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

MORE:Under-heated food, 'mold-like substance' among problems at one eatery: inspector

MORE:Missing Red Lion teen found dead

MORE:Investigators noted a child molester's penchant for firefighting. The truth was even darker.

Traffic on the Route 30 span between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia in Lancaster County will be restricted in one direction at a time. Work will begin in the eastbound direction, then move to the westbound direction. The right lane and shoulder will be closed in both instances.

Motorists are advised to be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.