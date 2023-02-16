York County forecast: Expect rain Thursday and Friday

In every life some rain must fall. For York County residents, it will fall today.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting 100% chance of rain Thursday, with rain amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible.

Showers will begin mainly after 11 a.m. as temperatures reach a high near 63. It will be breezy, as well, with wind gusts up to 24 mph possible.

Rain continues into Thursday and early Friday, with showers coming mainly after 1 a.m. There is an 80% chance of rain, with amounts between a tenth to a quarter inch possible. It will continue to be breezy with wind gusts up to 34 mph possible with a low temperature of around 61 degrees.

Rain continues into Friday, mainly before 1 p.m. with temperatures falling to around 43 degrees by 5 p.m. There is an 80 % chance of rain with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

It will be a blustery Friday night with a low around 25. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Cooler temperatures carry into the weekend. Saturday’s high will be near 45 with a low of around 29.

Sunday’s high will be around near 50 with a low around 39.

The work week starts Monday with a high near 56. There’s a 30% chance of rain Monday night with a low of 35.

Rain chances continue into Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a 60% chance of rain Tuesday and a 40% chance on Wednesday.