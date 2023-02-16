This York couple postponed nuptials twice to be first wed at renovated Yorktowne Hotel

For six years, Kim Hogeman walked the halls of an unfinished Yorktowne Hotel in a construction hat and vest, eager to finally see the fruits of her labor finally realized.

In a week, she will be walking those same halls in a white wedding dress and heels — to be wed to her fiancé Bruce Keith.

As the project manager of York City's newest hotel development, Hogeman and Keith postponed their own wedding twice in order to be the first couple married there.

"It wasn't awesome, especially the second time because we weren't anticipating that one," Hogeman said. "In my heart I knew this was the place. It was either going to be this place or our backyard. We weren't going to do it anywhere else."

As she walked the carpeted halls of the hotel on Feb. 8, Hogeman could only imagine her big day a few weeks away.

The WellSpan Ballroom, dotted with large, arch windows, would provide a graceful setting for the ceremony and reception.

As day fades to night — and an inky midnight falls upon the ballroom Feb. 25 — Hogeman and Keith will be dancing underneath elegant crystalline chandeliers on a 1920s hardwood floor.

The Yorktowne Hotel, originally built in 1920, was supposed to reopen in 2019 after plans for renovation commenced. Various delays pushed its opening to 2023 and ballooned its budget to $52 million, 170% of the anticipated cost.

Hogeman's original wedding date was set in October — but as a result of hotel delays — was pushed to December before moving finally to February.

"It's been a long time coming, and I'm very excited," she said.

As a wedding party dressed in dusty blue and copper rushes around the hall, guests will find their seats at travel-themed tables.

Hogeman and Keith, both passionate about travel and adventure, decided to theme each table after exotic destinations the couple visited together.

This includes Iceland, where the pair got engaged in 2021.

"This whole project's been a labor of love. It's a community project," Hogeman said. "And it's meant so much to me from the beginning that we were either going to do something very small or we were going to do something very grand. So it was this place or no place."