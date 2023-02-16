Missing Red Lion teen found dead

A Red Lion Senior High School student who went missing earlier this week has been found dead.

James Grothey, a state police spokesperson for the York County barracks, confirmed Thursday that J. Carson Capik was found deceased, and the death is a suspected suicide.

York County Corner Pam Gay also confirmed the teen's death. She deferred any other details to state police officials.

Red Lion Area School District spokesperson Don Dimoff said a note about Capik's death has been sent home to senior high parents. Dimoff also said the district will be releasing a public statement about the student's death soon.

Capik, 17, was reported missing to York County Regional Police by his parents around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after he did not return from a school function.

MORE:Police seek missing Red Lion High School student

MORE:Now 18, teen homicide suspect faces case as an adult

Capik was last seen by his mother at his home in Windsor Township Tuesday morning before school.

He last contacted his parents around 2 p.m. Tuesday and his phone but it had been shut off since that time, according to police, which on Wednesday requested the public's help locating Capik.