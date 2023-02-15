York County housing market off to rocky start for 2023

The York County housing market isn't exactly off to a great 2023.

In the first month of sales, only 303 homes were sold in January — a 34% decrease from the same time last year, according to data provided by the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties.

Though a new year, it's the same old story for Realtors working in this current market: low inventory and higher interest rates.

"It's an increase in the interest rates, keep in mind that they were only 3% last January. They're now at around six," said RAYAC President Reid Weinbrom. "There's also not a lot of inventory out there, to say the least. And so if you have no inventory, it's hard to get sales."

Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, inventory remained an issue for York County. It doesn't mean the pandemic hasn't further stressed this issue, however.

New builds, for instance, are delayed due to supply-chain complications.

At the end of 2022, sales decreased by 12% overall. It's a staggering difference set against 2021's unprecedented growth, when mortgage rates floated near 3% and homes flew off the market as quickly as they were listed.

"I'm still seeing a lot of people who ask me what is the correct time to to list, and when is the correct time to buy," Weinbrom said. "I always wear my hat and my pin when I go shopping and I'm stopped in the Giant supermarket and I'm asked by people that I don't know."

Though it may seem early in the year, Weinbrom recommends for York families looking to start at a new school district this coming fall, to start shopping now.

With the clients Weinbrom works with, the main concern is inventory and not being able to purchase their dreeam home.

"I'm just hoping for a very good spring," he added. "I think it may happen the more that we promote ourselves as being professionals — I think it's going to happen."

Interest rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage are at 6.1%, slightly lower than rates in December, according to the federal mortgage agency Freddie Mac.

A home buyer taking on a $175,000 mortgage — the median home value in York County — at the current 6.1% rate would pay about $1,063 each month on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage. When the rate was 2.43% last January, that same mortgage would have had a monthly payment of about $685.

With so many avenues for promoting the York housing market, Weinbrom find that using "old-fashioned" methods of securing new listings proven to be effective. This may include handwritten notes to prospective sellers, pop-by visits and spending more time with clients, for example.

"Old school methods . . . always were effective," Weinbrom said. "You can’t build Rome overnight. One just has to stick to it, and believe in your product, and yourself."