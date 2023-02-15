Some unclean conditions found at area eatery: State inspector
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
MORE:Surveillance video helped lead to arrests following York City shooting: police
MORE:York County happenings: 'Spamalot'; learn about planned giving
MORE:Tiny York City's homicide rate last year topped Philadelphia, New York and Chicago
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
Inspection Violations: 2/1/2023
NEW GREEN GARDEN II, INC. - 3941 E. MARKET ST. - YORK, PA.
- Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food such as breaded fried chicken, egg rolls, and roasted chicken prepared in facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in and refrigerators, are not being date marked.
- Non-food contact surfaces such as sauce bottles, exterior of food containers, exterior of all equipment, etc. not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Shelving over the three-basin sink is not clean to sight and touch.
- The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a large metal bowl on a cardboard barrel and not accessible at all times for employee use.
- Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods egg rolls and breaded fried chicken without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.
- Cardboard in unclean condition is being used to line dry storage shelving and refrigerator shelving.
- Three-basin sink and slop sink areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.
- An open employee's beverage container was observed in wok area, a food preparation area.
- Sauce base prepared in the facility are stored in used single use containers and are not labeled with the common name of the food.
- Bowls are being used as dispensing utensils stored in bulk dry ingredients.
- Bus tub of fried noodles prepared in the facility are stored uncovered on food storage shelving unit exposed to possible contamination.
- Food storage containers in use and stored as clean are in extremely unclean condition.
- Bain Marie cutting board, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
- Interior surface of bus tub being used as a food storage container was observed to be in extremely unclean condition and not cleaned between uses.
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to date marking and labeling, and disposal of waste water.
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- A Food Employee was observed washing their hands at the three-basin sink rather than the designated handwash sink.
- Observed roasted chicken food cooling at room temperature on the three-basin sink drainboard, which is not a proper cooling method.