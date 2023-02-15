Police seek missing Red Lion High School student

York County Regional Police are looking for a missing Red Lion Senior High School student.

J. Carson Capik, 17, was last seen by his mother at his home in Windsor Township Tuesday morning before school.

Capik last contacted his parents around 2 p.m. Tuesday and his phone has been shut off since that time, according to police.

His parents contacted police around 8:45 p.m. after the teen did not return following a school function.

Capik is described as 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He drives a 2011 black Honda Fit with Pennsylvania registration of LYR6328.

If you see Capik or his vehicle, contact 911 immediately.