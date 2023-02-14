Temps in mid-60s expected this week in York County

After a high near 55 degrees Tuesday, the temperature is expected to drop to about 43 and the wind could gust up to 23 mph by Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday could see wind gusts up to 26 mph and a high temperature near 64. Winds continue into Wednesday night, with gusts up to 26 mph and a low temperature near 48.

There is an 80% chance of rain Thursday, with a tenth to a quarter inch of precipitation possible. It will also be breezy, with a high near 65 degrees.

There’s a 90% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Thursday night with an additional tenth to a quarter inch possible. Thursday’s low temperature will be around 45 degrees.

Rain chances carry over into Friday, when there is a 40% chance of rain before 1 p.m. Friday’s high temperature will be near 52 degrees. Temperatures will cool way down Friday night, with a low near 23.

Weekend weather looks promising, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 46 and a low around 29. Sunday will partly sunny, with a high of 54 and a low around 39.