Restaurant Week York is almost here

Restaurant Week York will bring 10 days of culinary innovation to York City, starting Friday and continuing through Feb. 26.

In all, 24 York City restaurants will participate in this year's event, offering special menus that are available to view at www.rwyork.com.

The York City Independent Restaurant Association is going back to a single Restaurant Week this year but will have three themed weeks later on, according to the group's president, Allison Witherow. She encouraged the public to help spread the word.

“We know that more than half of our guests are hearing about Restaurant Week from our restaurants and their friends, so we rely on all of you to do your homework, get excited and make your plans to come out and join us,” Witherow said.

Later this year, Witherow said the group will organize several additional themed restaurant weeks: Desserts, Apr. 15-22; burgers, June 3-10; and drinks Aug. 5-12.