Fire at vacant building draws several crews from around Lower Windsor Township

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Craley Road in Lower Windsor Township about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Several crews were at the scene near the intersection of Hakes Hollow Road and Abels Road.

James Thomas, the Lower Windsor Township police chief, said he discovered the blaze with a passing firefighter.

The house was vacant, and no civilians or responders were injured, Thomas said. The cause of the fire is currently unknown but is being investigated, and the fire marshal was contacted.

The blaze itself, while serious enough to draw firefighters from around the region, was extinguished within an hour, Thomas said.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.