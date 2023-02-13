York County florist blooms: 'I just never really stopped designing'

Cut. Clip. Clean. Create.

Amanda Witmer's job is unlike any ordinary desk job. On an average day, the Hellam Township resident steps into her garage, ties her bedazzled apron, unfurls a new package of ruby roses and transforms the flowers into living art.

It's all part of Witmer's job as the owner and lead designer of Everyone Deserves Flowers, a floral studio committed to creating unique arrangements for the most important days in York County residents' lives.

"I do enjoy flowers," Witmer said. "Of course they're beautiful. But I think for me, it's the end result."

Witmer's work ends up being a part of people's lives, no matter what occasion the flowers are being arranged for.

"If I could be any part of making their most special day that much more special — even if it is just their flowers — it's important," she said.

Even prior to opening her business, Witmer was no stranger to working with flowers. In fact, her very first job was working in a florist shop when she was just 15.

"I remember the first day I showed up to work and I was all dressed up. And they were like, 'girlfriend, you need, old sneakers and an apron,'" Witmer recalled. "I just never really stopped designing."

While working desk jobs as an adult, Witmer initially created arrangements for family and friends who requested her seasonal bouquets. Her side hustle eventually bloomed into Everyone Deserves Flowers in 2010.

With a flair for elegance, Witmer said she prefers working with neutral colors to create timeless, classic arrangements.

A florist's work is seasonal: and as such Witmer emphasizes the difficulty in arranging a bouquet when a bride's flower of choice is unavailable.

"Dahlias are only available in the fall months, and it's a very short fall season," Witmer said. "But you'll see them in every bouquet on Pinterest. They just don't flourish here all the time and they don't ship well, so a lot of times brides will send me photos and they'll be getting married in May, and it's just not a doable thing."

While the work is often labor intensive, Witmer said there's no feeling quite like being involved in a special event that means the world to those involved.

"I think the biggest compliment, though, is when our brides come back and want us to be part of their life," Witmer said. "So when we see that they're pregnant or they're moving and having a party, we get to be part of all of the stages and they don't just cut ties with us right after they say, 'I do.'"

Building trustful relationships are equally important for Witmer and the customers she services.

So, when longtime colleague of Witmer's finally tied the knot, she knew exactly who to hire.

"Amanda and I actually worked together at an insurance agency, and she was kind of just doing flowers on the side at that point — I would always buy from her," Jen Dotzel said. "So going into my wedding, I really had no questions going with her. I didn't do any other research or talk anybody else because I was just so pleased with her work from when we used to work together."

York Township resident Dotzel tied the knot last May, and said she was elated to work with Witmer. Her particular color palette featuring soft blush tones worked perfectly with Witmer's arrangements.

"It was more than I thought, more than I could expect. It really set the tone for the day," Dotzel said. "And I was just so impressed."