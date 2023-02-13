Firefighters find love and friendship in the line of duty

When Jessica Markle walked into the West Manchester Township Fire Department’s Shiloh Fire Company almost eight years ago, she was looking for an opportunity to be volunteer firefighter.

She ended up finding a flame.

That’s where she met Josh, who started out as a mentor and friend, and eventually became her husband of 2 ½ years.

Jessica Markle, 30 — then Fink — was a student at Millersville College where the thought of becoming a firefighter was sparked. She was pursuing among other things a minor in emergency management, where she met some volunteer firefighters from Blue Rock, which started her interest.

“I took a class at Millersville called ‘Community Emergency Response Team’, which if a big thing happens and you need a lot of people to help, it gives you an idea how you in the community can help out with something that happening in your town.”

The course piqued her interest to the point where she thought becoming a firefighter would be cool. On a whim in 2015, Jessica sent an email to the West Manchester Township department about what it would take to join.

“They responded back, ‘come in, we’ll talk to you what we do here and you can come to our training, and join if you would like,’” she said.

Josh Markle, 39, was already vet when it came to the West Manchester Township department in 2014. He started firefighting as a volunteer at station in Lancaster a year earlier. He noticed Jessica the first day she came in for training.

“She had come into the station that day and my friend and I, Tom, we were sitting on the front of the engine and she had sort of walked by and said ‘hi’ and walked past us into the office,” Josh said. “We said ‘Who’s that.’”

When Jessica started training, Josh took her under his wing.

“I started showing the engine and the truck,” he said. “Before we get cleared to ride anything, we have to know where all the equipment is on the apparatus and we get tested on it by the chief.”

At first things started out casually between the two, going out with another friend to hockey games or just hanging out at the station on a Friday night as friends. It took a bit getting past friendship before the two started dating.

“I wanted to date her first before she wanted to date me,” Josh said. “She just wanted to get through schooling. She just had a lot on her plate, so she really didn’t want to commit to a relationship. I kind of hung back and stuck around as a friend. Then when she was finally ready and I bugged her enough, she finally let me take her out on a date.”

Jessica said the attraction between the two gradually grew out their friendship.

“Josh just has such a great personality,” she said. “I love hanging out with him. The more we were around each other and the more I got to know him, the more I liked him.”

Josh wasn’t really looking for a relationship when he met Jessica. He had been divorced five years and wasn’t wanting another relationship.

“She’s 10 years younger than me,” Josh said. “She came in. She was good looking, but I thought she was way out of my league and I’m not even looking for anybody. I thought I could be friends with her.”

He said the more time they spent together, the more they realized they were meant to be with each other.

The two were married in November of 2020, a ceremony that was supposed to take place in May of that year, but the COVID-19 epidemic delayed their plans a few months.

When it did happen, it had a bit of a firefighter flair. West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clifton Laughman drove the newly married couple to the reception at the fire station’s social hall in the department’s antique fire engine.

Beside a love for each other, the two have love of firefighting. Josh said it is nice to come and talk to someone who understands what you’ve been through after being out on a fire call.

“It’s something we both have a joy to do and we get to help other people,” he said. “We can do that together. That’s what’s nice about it.”