Red Lion residents unite: 'I feel burdened to clean the town up'

Members of the Red Lion community are taking the issue of crime into their own hands.

The push began on Facebook in December when one resident, Mike Adams, asked his neighbors to unite amid a string of incidents, including break-ins, thefts and even the lockdown of Red Lion Area schools. Most recently, Tom's Music Trade — a popular independent record shop — reported the theft of a Star Wars helmet from one of its outside art installations.

"I feel burdened to clean the town up," Adams said, at a Feb. 7 meeting he helped organize.

As Adams noted, Red Lion doesn’t have its own police force. Because of this, the state police respond to calls in the area. But that wasn’t enough. The group wanted to find solutions to help improve their community and solve problems.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

This escalated to the point he decided to set up meetings one Tuesday a month in Grace Lutheran Church on 220 N. Charles Street, Red Lion. Adams went in with a plan: To treat Red Lion like a football team, with an offensive and defensive side.

“Offensively is how we can serve the community, defensively is how we can protect our homes and our cars,” he said, explaining their tactics.

Adams said he's more geared toward the offensive side because they can get to know their neighbors and watch each other's backs. This is their starting line.

The neighbors also created neighborhood block captains, including Shauntia Phillips, who is helping lead the group with Adams. She has many ideas to help the community, which she hopes to launch soon.

“I’ve only been here since July, but I am sick and tired to hear people say ‘Red Lion is going down,”’ said Phillips, a West Broadway block captain and another leader in the group

She asked how the town improve if people are only complaining about it. Instead, they do something about it. But Phillips is doing something: she saw an abandoned car and reported it. Later, she learned the car was used by drug users, which was recently removed.

More:Political groups eye a key 2023 battleground: Local school boards

More:Red Lion's transgender student policy remains in limbo

More:Teens swap roles, and memories, as they head to theatrical showcase

State Trooper James T. Grothey said he plans to attend the meetings and speak to the residents on the defensive side of the equation: How not to be a victim.

The group plans to meet monthly to discuss their two strategies to tackle crime and making the town a better area. Phillips said they'll look into ways to help their neighbors, including efforts to help house the unsheltered and providing assistance to low-income neighbors.

The first offensive move Adams is pushing is organizing street cleaning. He is asking his Boundary Avenue neighbors to join in once every weekend on a 15 to 20 minute walk to clean up litter on the street and alleyways.

Another offensive piece is helping local organizations, such as 18 South Youth Center. Chris Kenna, the center’s executive director, spoke about what the nonprofit does and why.

“The need out there is great,” he said, explaining children are going hungry because some don’t have food at home.

The center offers local children food stability, a safe place to go, help with problems such as suicide prevention, college-ready programs and to be steered away from “doing dumb stuff in the community.” He said it is a safe place to talk.

“The kids are struggling in the community,” he said, explaining they are left to fend for themselves. “There’s no shortage of what you can do.”

The group members asked how they could help. He said if they show up, he can give them many ways to help, such as working at the snack bar, serving a meal or teaching the children a skill.

The center is open for a few hours daily after school. Kenna said the hours will change for summertime.

A new program the center offers, Human Trafficking 101, is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the center.

“If you’re anything like me, when I heard of human trafficking before, I used to think of Liam Neeson in “Taken,” Kenna said, explaining someone would kidnap a child and take them overseas.

But that’s not the case.

“It’s much bigger and it’s but wider than that,” he said, explaining the center is teaming up with Greenlight Operation, a Camp Hill-based nonprofit, to teach the class.

The center is trying to fill the needs the children are reporting back to them, with this being one of them.

On the other side of the team, there will be a class on March 18 about tactics, not including firearms or self-defense, of how to protect people and their property. The time and place will be announced at the next Red Lion crime meeting. Block captains will share on various Facebook groups and Nextdoor, which is a neighborhood network app.

Grothey, the trooper, shared some defensive tactics. That includes installing cameras and ensuring cars and garages are locked. But it also extends to reaching out to young people, giving them jobs and teaching them skills.

Scams are also a significant driver of police calls, he said.

“Millennials are [the victims of] 44% of scams,” he said, explaining someone will receive a text message about their Netflix or Amazon Prime subscriptions. Clicking on a questionable link could lead to an individuals' device being hacked or lead a phishing attempt, in which seemingly legitimate websites are used to extract the person's credit card and other information.

“Don’t be afraid to call us,” Grothe said, explaining to call if police are needed. "It's our job. You're not bothering us."

The phone operators will transfer the call to the correct place or give the caller information on who they should be calling.

The meeting ended with Phillips explaining she is brewing up a bunch of ideas on how to help the area. She doesn’t want people to keep saying her town “is going down,” but rather the opposite.

The group meets once a month at 7 p.m. on a Tuesday in Grace Lutheran Church at 220 N. Charles Street, Red Lion. The next date will be announced through Red Lion Facebook groups such as the private “Red Lion Community Page" at https://www.facebook.com/groups/806923903325918/.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.