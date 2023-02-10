Pink and orange slime, bare hands among violations in recent restaurant inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

MORE:How much did that house sell for? Check York County's deed transfers

MORE:Lost tapes and settlement payments: Inside York County Prison's C-SAU affair

MORE:Lawyer: George Santos had 2017 York County theft charge expunged

Inspection Violations: 1/30/2023

BLESSING RESTAURANT - 1 E WALNUT AVE. - HANOVER, PA.

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler.

Observed cooked rice, chicken stored in non-food grade plastic bag in freezer and in the 2 door refrigerator.

Tomato dicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Employee restroom does not have a self-closing door.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the both restrooms area.

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

Shirmp food was held at 115 °F, in the steamtable area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Shrimp was reheated and placed back into steamtable.

The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep / warewashing area.

Dishwasher temperature measuring device is not working and in need of repair.

Food employee observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats.

Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Inspection Violations: 1/26/2023

SHILOH FAMILY RESTAURANT - 2071 CARLISLE ST. - YORK, PA

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

A food employee was observed touching cooked toast, a ready to eat food - with bare hands.

Meatballs and sauce were being held at 109.0 °F, in the hot hold steamtable rather than 135°F or above as required. Corrected. Verified with cook that meatballs placed in steamtable less then 4 hours, cook then returned meatballs to stove to reheated back to 165°f and then placed back on the steamtable

Observed door handles of upright freezer and 2 door refrigeration with damaged door handles and in need of replacing or repairing. Door gasket of walk in cooler and 2 door reach in cooler on cook line with severely torn gaskets and in need replaced.

The handwash sink in the serve/bar area was blocked by a bucket of cleaning solution and not accessible at all times for employee use.

The handwash sink in the kitchen prep area was blocked by bread racks and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Observed lid left opened on outside trash receptacle / waste handling unit.

Observed in use knife at the omelet prep station stored between the station and the wall, an unclean surface.

Observed in use tongs stored on oven door handle and does not prevent against contamination.

Mechanical ware washing equipment had a calcium/lime buildup observed inside.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Food employee observed storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying.

Floor tiles beside char area and 3 door refrigeration area are unsealed from sub floor and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Food employees observed throughout the facility, wearing bracelets and watches on hands or arms.

3 open employee beverage containers were observed on the hot food line, a food preparation area. Corrected. Manager removed drink containers.

Hard boiled eggs, coleslaw, lunchmeat ect..food, a refrigerated ready to eat time/temperature control for safety food, in the refrigeration areas (walk-in cooler and stand-up refrigerators), was not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than 7 days, and requires discarding.

Ceiling tile missing in the area above the walk-in freezer and need replaced.

Observed a working bucket in serve/bar area, used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Trash receptacles used inside the food facility extremely soiled, dirty, sticky and attracting insects.

Inspection Violations: 1/25/2023

CHINA ONE - 2146 PALAMINO RD. - DOVER, PA