Milder temps highlight week's weather

It may be winter, but the high temperatures for the next few days will feel more like early spring in York County.

High temperatures will range between 45 and 60 degrees during the week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Here is the weather outlook through Wednesday:

Friday: It will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high near 54. Winds will be between 14 and 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night: It will be mostly cloudy and windy, with a low around 31. Winds will be between 11 and 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high near 45. Winds will be between 5 and 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

MORE:Fetterman remains in hospital, tests rule out another stroke

MORE:Consortium plans new round of police officer testing

MORE:Super Bowl will be big business for Pa.'s nascent sports betting industry

Saturday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: There will be a 20% chance of rain after 10 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: There is a 40% chance of rain, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.