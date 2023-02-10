Loans available for organizations impacted by 2022 drought

York County small businesses or private non-profit organizations that were affected by drought last year are eligible for loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available for small businesses, small ag cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and most private non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania that were affected by drought from July 19 through Oct. 4, 2022.

Loans up to $2 million with interest rates of 2.935% for small businesses and 1.875% for non-profit organizations are being offered with terms up to 30 years. The loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the drought not happened.

MORE:Pink and orange slime, bare hands among violations in recent restaurant inspections

MORE:Last seen in West Manchester: 18-year-old woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17776. The application deadline is Oct. 2. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.