Heroes4Hearts offers free CPR class

A local nonprofit, Heroes4Hearts, will be hosting an event in York City for those who wish to learn CPR — and to save lives.

A free CPR certification course will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Logos Academy, located at 250 West King St. in York City.

York City Police, York City Fire, Logos Academy and WellSpan Health are sponsoring the event.

MORE:Pink and orange slime, bare hands among violations in recent restaurant inspections

MORE:How much did that house sell for? Check York County's deed transfers

MORE:Lost tapes and settlement payments: Inside York County Prison's C-SAU affair

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 9 in 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital die. CPR, however, can help save lives.

Those 14 and older can register and apply for the Heroes4Hearts initiative by emailing: JHuncher@yorkcity.org or you can contact the York City Police Department, located at 50 West King St., at 717-846-1234.

Sign up early. Limited spots are available for this year’s class.