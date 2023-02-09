York County's mechanical economy is moving into a digital world

For many York County residents, manufacturing has long been ingrained in the region's DNA. But, in an increasingly digital world, more businesses are being forced to adapt or die.

Companies in York have already started evolving, once again recognizing the area's status as a pillar in the manufacturing sector.

According to a January report by Construction Coverage, the York-Hanover area employs the most mechanically inclined workers among all midsize U.S. metros — beating out cities like Lancaster, Allentown and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to those who pay attention to statistics.

Locally, about 18% of the York County labor force is employed in advanced manufacturing — making it the largest industry segment of the local workforce and about twice the state and national average, according to York County Economic Alliance Executive Director Kevin Schreiber.

"We try to celebrate the fact that York, and really central Pennsylvania, has done so well over so many generations in terms of retaining manufacturing and really growing it here," Schreiber said. "You could argue that York County has been a model of success in maintaining, retaining and really evolving those types of jobs."

Manufacturing is in the lifeblood of York County's early history.

Dating back as early as the Industrial Revolution itself, York played a critical role in the mechanization of the economy.

Schreiber said iron decorative elements from iconic structures ranging from the Brooklyn Bridge to the French Quarter of New Orleans were historically manufactured right here in York County.

"These legacy institutional companies that once existed, some certainly have gone away, but some have evolved and some have been maintained and retained," he added. "And I think that we hear it directly from employers that it's why some employers look at this market when they're looking at locating or obviously growing positions."

Data from Construction Coverage's report was aggregated from public census data and information provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At its core, mechanically inclined workers are defined as blue collar roles requiring physical labor, according to Michael Welker, an editor with Construction Coverage.

"We see ultimately a lot of these roles are in fields like manufacturing and transportation," Welker said. "And so a lot of things that are really core to American economy historically, are things that I think are in a time of transition."

When innovation is generating, there are always immediate impacts.

Schreiber argues that these are usually long-term benefits that allow for the creation of new jobs, intellectual property and talent.

"I think every company certainly coming out of COVID, with all of the accelerated changes brought to the workplace, is going to look at how they can consistently improve, refine and be more efficient," Schreiber said.