Consortium plans new round of police officer testing

Those interested in a career in law enforcement can take a step in that direction by testing to become a police officer.

The Metropolitan York Police Testing Consortium, which is made up of eight York County police departments, will have police officer testing on Saturday, Mar. 4, and Saturday, Mar. 11.

The consortium represents a group of eight police departments throughout York County.

It includes the Hanover Borough, Penn Township, Southern Regional, Spring Garden Township, Springettsbury Township, West Manchester Township, West York Borough and York County Regional departments. All of those departments work together in recruiting, testing and hiring.

For more information about the consortium or to register for the test, please visit www.yorkpolicejobs.org.