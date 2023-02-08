Chance of snow in York County's forecast

A chance of snow has crept back into the forecast for York County in a precipitation-filled week.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting a 30% chance of snow — along with rain — on Sunday before 1 p.m. The high Sunday is expected to be 45 and the low, around 28.

Here is the rest of the weather outlook for York County for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny with a high near 51.

Wednesday night: There will be increasing clouds, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Rain is likely, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a high near 56.

Thursday night: There is a chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. It will be cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: There is a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain before 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday: There is a chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 28.