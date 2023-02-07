Rain ahead in York County's forecast

The chance of rain in York County this week are pretty good, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day Tuesday, then scattered showers are expected between 10 p.m. and midnight. The high temperature should be 48, with a low of around 39.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 53, but there is a 20% chance of rain overnight, with a low of around 33.

On Thursday, there's a 50% chance of rain before 1 p.m., then scattered showers are forecast between 1 and 4 p.m. Rain amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Wind gusts up to 29 mph are also expected. Thursday’s high temperature will be around 58.

Thursday night, there’s a 30% chance of rain between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Thursday’s low temperature will be around 47.

There will be a 30% chance of rain Friday after 1 p.m. The high temperature is expected to be near 58, and the low is expected to be around 37.

A cool weekend is being forecast by the National Weather Service.

Saturday, the high will be around 44 with a low around 24. Sunday’s high is expected to be around 45 with a low near 30.