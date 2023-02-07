Grant program offers financial support for community events

Groups looking for financial support for their community events may be able to secure funding via the York City Welcoming Communities Grant Program.

Administered by Downtown Inc., the program is entering its fourth year. The program allocates funds with the goal of identifying sustainable community events that contribute to creating a welcoming community through diversity, accessibility and cultural representation.

Deadline to submit letters of interest for the 2023 grant round is 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

Grant amounts up to $2,000 will be considered. The average grant amount is around $1,500 or less. A total of $15,000 in grants will be allocated for events taking place from May 1, 2023 through May 1, 2024 in the City of York.

MORE:Former police chief heading to trial in DUI, hit-and-run case

MORE:Here's what it was like staying at the newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel

MORE:Rain ahead in York County's forecast

Selected applicants have until March 1 to fill out a full application. Applicants will be notified of the funding decision by April 19 and grants will be disbursed by April 21.

The grant program is made possible through the financial support of the Powder Mill Foundation, the York County Community Foundation, and in partnership with the Cultural Alliance of York County

For more information about the grant program, go to https://www.downtownyorkpa.com/