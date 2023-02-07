Fairview Township fire victim identified

A 92-year-old Fairview Township woman who died in a house fire Monday has been identified.

The York County Coroner’s Office said Therese Kiernan was found by firefighters in the rubble of her home located in the 300 block of Thorley Road.

York County Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner responded to the scene to certify the death.

Emergency officials were dispatched to the fire just before 2 a.m. By the time fire crews arrived, it was too late to help Kiernan, Fairview Township Fire Chief Eric Hawkins said.

More than 15 trucks and nine departments assisted at the scene, Hawkins said. It took around 45 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials and state police stayed behind to investigate how the fire started. Hawkins said a cause has not been determined.

Kiernan’s body was transported to the York County Morgue. The cause and manner of death is still pending.